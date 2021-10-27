Azerbaijan administers over 44,700 COVID-19 vaccine jabs in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 44,716 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 32,320 citizens, and the second one to 12,396 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,469,618 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,119,077 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,350,541 people - the second dose.

