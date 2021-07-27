Azerbaijan administers over 4.6M COVID-19 vaccine shots

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 68,020 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 27, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 32,219 citizens, and the second one to 35,801 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,632,349 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,686,492 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,945,857 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

