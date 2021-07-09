Azerbaijan administers over 4M COVID-19 vaccine jabs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 51,510 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 9, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 20,756 citizens, and the second one to 30,754 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,015,612 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,437,929 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,577,683 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az