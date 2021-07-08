Azerbaijan administers over 54,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 53,478 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 8, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 21,166 citizens, and the second one to 32,312 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,964,102 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,417,173 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,546,929 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az