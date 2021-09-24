Azerbaijan administers over 58,000 COVID vaccine jabs in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 58,256 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 14,816 citizens, and the second one to 43,440 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,227,729 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,683,453 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,544,276 people - the second dose.

News.Az