Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan administers over 5.8M COVID-19 vaccine jabs to date

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan administers over 5.8M COVID-19 vaccine jabs to date

Some 71,732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 53,662 citizens, and the second one to 18,070 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,866,215 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,473,806 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,392,409 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      