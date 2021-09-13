Azerbaijan administers over 7.6M COVID-19 vaccine shots to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 1,266 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 1,077 citizens, and the second one to 189 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,611,206 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,508,115 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,103,091 people - the second dose.

News.Az