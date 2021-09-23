Azerbaijan administers over 8.1M COVID vaccine doses to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 62,588 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 16,516 citizens, and the second one to 46,072 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,169,473 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,668,637 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,500,836 people - the second dose.

News.Az