Azerbaijan administers over 85,000 COVID vaccine doses in a day

Some 85,760 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 48,116 citizens, and the second one to 37,644 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,095,693 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,287,967 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,807,726 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az