Azerbaijan administers over 9.9M COVID-19 vaccine doses to date

Some 42,265 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Cabinet of Ministers under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 5,988 citizens, the second one 11,981 citizens and the booster dose - 24,296.

Totally, up until now, 9,983,606 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,007,657 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,454,456 people - the second dose and 521,493 people booster dose.

