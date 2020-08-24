Azerbaijan advances directly to quarterfinals of FIDE Online Olympiad 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was the only team in Pool B to win all the three matches on the first day of play in the top division of the FIDE Online Olympiad 2020, advancing directly to quarterfinals of the tournament.

Azerbaijan, with 14 points, took the first place thanks to a strong performance on the final day and impressive total 37 board points out of 54 games.

Hungary (14) and Ukraine (13) claimed second and third place respectively, and they advanced to the playoff, while top-placed Azerbaijan was seeded directly into quarterfinals of the Online Olympiad.

News.Az