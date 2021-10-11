Azerbaijan affected by double standards, selective attitude for last three decades: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Double standards and selective approaches applied with respect to the norms and principles of international law and decisions of international organizations have been negatively affecting the fair and just settlement of conflicts throughout the world, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a high-level commemorative meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in a video format, President Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan has also been affected by such a selective attitude for the last three decades.

“Benefiting from the double standards thriving in international relations, Armenia, in blatant violation of norms and principles of international law, was able to keep under occupation almost 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan for about 30 years; conducted ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, both in its own territory and in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan; committed Khojaly genocide in February 1992, killing hundreds of civilians including 106 women and 63 children; violated basic human rights, including the right to return of more than one million of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az