Azerbaijan, African Union discuss cooperation

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ethiopia, Permanent Representative to the African Union Elman Abdullayev has met new AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The diplomat said Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to development of relations with African Union. “There is great potential for expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Union,” he added, according to AzerTag.

Mr. Abdullayev also said Azerbaijan made contribution to development of education in Africa and highlighted the projects carried out by the support of the country jointly with UNESCO, which have importance in the field of girls` education.

Moussa Faki Mahamat praised Azerbaijan`s role in diversification of the country`s economy. He also highly appreciated steps taken by Azerbaijan in the field of development of relations with African Union. Moussa Faki Mahamat said the projects carried out by Azerbaijan in Africa are priority for Commission.

“AU is ready to continue cooperation, as well as to play a platform role in strengthening Azerbaijan`s relations with the countries of Africa,” he added.

