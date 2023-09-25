Azerbaijan again seizes combat equipment of illegal Armenian armed groups in Kalbajar (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military equipment, weapons and ammunition belonging to the formations of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments were once again found in the territory of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The seized artillery pieces, military auto vehicles for various purposes, hand grenades and other combat ammunition were transferred to a collection point in the territory of the Kalbajar region, the ministry said.

News.Az