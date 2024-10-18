Azerbaijan again urges Armenia to amend its constitution for lasting peace in S. Caucasus

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday once again underscored the need for Armenia to amend its constitution in order to ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Speaking at the “3+3” regional consultative format meeting in Istanbul, FM Bayramov emphasized the importance of achieving sustainable peace in the region, News.Az reports.The top diplomat highlighted Azerbaijan’s vision of transforming common challenges into cooperation opportunities in various fields, including security, economy, trade, energy, transport, communications and environment.To achieve sustainable and irreversible peace in the region at such a critical moment of the post-conflict period, Bayramov underlined the significance of the elimination of relics of narratives and structures of former conflict through necessary Constitutional amendments by Armenia.

