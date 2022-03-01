Azerbaijan again urges citizens in Ukraine to stay home or in safe place

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has appealed to compatriots permanently or temporarily living in Ukraine regarding the situation in the country, News.Az reports.

The ministry on Tuesday again urged Azerbaijani citizens in Ukraine to get away from the location of military formations and facilities, stay at home or in a safe place, and avoid travelling.

“Azerbaijanis facing a serious threat can leave Ukraine for Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. They can also transit through Romania and Bulgaria to Turkey, and then to Azerbaijan," the ministry added.

In case of arising questions, citizens can call the hotline of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry by phone: +994505748595; +994506725868; +994125969422; +994125969301, as well as by e-mail mkon3@mfa.gov.az.

Azerbaijani citizens can also contact the following diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad.

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine (Kyiv):

Phone: +380 73 5050000.

E-mail address: kiev@mission.mfa.gov.az.

Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv:

Phone: (+38057) 7000531.

Email: info.azconsulate@gmail.com.

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova:

Phones: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277.

E-mail: chisinau@mission.mfa.gov.az.

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland:

Phones: +48 576 900 183, +48 22 718 30 70.

Email: consul_warsaw@mission.mfa.gov.az.

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary:

Phones: +36300901033; +994552999012 (Whatsapp)

Email: budapest@mission.mfa.gov.az.

Embassy of Azerbaijan accredited in Slovakia:

Phone: +43 676 844 509 733.

E-mail: vienna@mission.mfa.gov.az.

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania:

Phones: +407 487 77744, +407 409 90079.

Email: bucharest@mission.mfa.gov.

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria:

Phone: +359895002732.

E-mail: sofia@mission.mfa.gov.az.

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey (Ankara):

Phone: +905550310007.

Email: ankara@mission.mfa.gov.az.

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul:

Phone: +905441040111.

E-mail: istanbul@mission.mfa.gov.az.

