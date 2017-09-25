Azerbaijan against KRG referendum: CMO chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from terrorism, is resolutely against the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRC) referendum on independence, said Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade.



He made the remarks at a conference “Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship as an example of Islamic solidarity” which kicked off in Istanbul on Monday, an APA correspondent reported from Istanbul.



The conference was organized by the CMO with the support of the Turkish Religious Affairs Foundation and Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IRCICA).



Pashazade said the Islamic Solidarity plays an important role in the fight against terrorist organizations like ISIL, etc.



“Events which are not timely and properly assessed lead to further more serious crimes. If the genocide committed by Armenians in Khojaly town of Azerbaijan, 20 percent of whose territory is under occupation, was properly evaluated, no other genocides would have been committed against Muslims,” he noted.



With regard to the Kurdistan Regional Government's referendum, the CMO chairman said, “Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from separatism, is resolutely against the KRG referendum.



He reminded that the Azerbaijani people, especially President Ilham Aliyev, expressed full support to the Turkish people during the coup attempt made by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).



Addressing the conference, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said they successfully promote the idea of religious unity in order to counteract religious extremism and terror. He noted that these efforts will be continued on a global scale.



Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the Religious Directorate said in his speech that he considers the conference an example of unity between “one nation, two states” and of their warm relations which stem from cultural similarities. Addressing the scholars attending the conference, he said that the biggest responsibility falls on their shoulders in eradicating terrorist organizations like ISIL, FETO, Boko Haram, etc.



“We have to teach the Qur’an, the life of our prophet, and authentic ahadith to our people thoroughly. The only way we can fight terrorists is through knowledge, book, and the Qur’an,” he added.

News.Az

