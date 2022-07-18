Azerbaijan aiming to develop renewable energy sector: ADA University rector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Azerbaijan keeps making great efforts to develop the country’s renewable energy sector, which is of paramount importance, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening of the 16th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES), a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Pashayev recalled that the Baku Summer Energy School was founded in 2007.

He noted that BSES gives foreign participants an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the energy policy of Azerbaijan.

The event is organized with the support of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University and in partnership with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar and TotalEnergies.

News.Az