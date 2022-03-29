Azerbaijan aims to become green energy exporter: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of Azerbaijan's main goals is to develop the field of renewable energy sources and become a green energy exporter, the country’s energy minister said at a roundtable attended by representatives of the German Wind Energy Association, the German Energy Agency (DENA), the Eastern Business Association and the Federation of Industries.

Within the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue conference, a roundtable was held on the topic "Azerbaijan - oil, gas and beyond: prospects for a future energy partnership" with the participation of German energy companies, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

“Given the large solar and wind energy projects currently being implemented, the rich potential of renewable energy sources on land - about 27,000 megawatts, and offshore - 157,000 megawatts, as well as plans to build two new lines that will ensure an increase in electricity exports to Europe, it can be said that Azerbaijan has great prospects to become a source of the green energy corridor. This also makes Azerbaijan's next contribution to the diversification of Europe's energy supply through green energy,” Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

He stressed that companies from Germany can become important partners in Azerbaijan’s long-term energy cooperation in this field.

News.Az