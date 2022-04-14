Azerbaijan aims to ensure ‘Great Return’ soon – committee chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan aims to ensure the ‘Great Return’ to its liberated lands as soon as possible, said Rovshan Rzayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs.

He made the statement at a presentation of the book about Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations on Thursday hosted a presentation of the book, titled “The Road to Azerbaijan’s Victory in Settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict.”

The conflict is over, said Rzayev, stressing that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity. “A number of issues have already been resolved thanks to the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.”

After Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War, the continued work is underway to ensure the ‘Great Return’, said the committee chairman. “I believe that we will achieve this soon,” he added.

News.Az