Azerbaijan aims to ensure stability in region – minister

Azerbaijan’s main goal is to ensure stability in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the first trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers and Ministers in charge of transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkiye, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Turkiye cooperation is of great importance amid growing threats to global security.

“Our main goal is to ensure stability in the region. I am sure that this meeting will help strengthen our cooperation. Holding this meeting is very important in current global realities,” the minister added.

