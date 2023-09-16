Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft conduct training flights (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for the current year, training flights are underway in order to further increase the professionalism of the military pilots of the Azerbaijan Air Force and improve their flight skills, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

In accordance with the plan, after the delivery of safety rules to the crew, tasks on takeoff, landing, as well as difficult pilotage and the combat maneuvers at various altitudes at nighttime under limited visibility conditions and in the daytime along designated routes were accomplished.

All tasks set during training flights were accomplished with high professionalism.

News.Az