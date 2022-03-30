Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Air Force holds exercises (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijan Air Force combat aircraft carried out training flights in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises tasks on takeoff and landing were fulfilled, as well as complex maneuvers at low and medium altitudes were performed.

The pilots successfully accomplished the tasks of determining the coordinates of imaginary enemy’s land-based targets and conducting aerial reconnaissance.


