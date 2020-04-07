Azerbaijan Air Force reps visit combat aircraft manufacturing enterprises in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises in line with the military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani delegation visited Russian military plants manufacturing Su-35 and MiG-35 combat aircraft, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.



During meetings with representatives of one of the leaders of the global arms market in Russia, the "Rosoboronexport" Company and the leadership of military plant, the Azerbaijani delegation expressed its interest in purchasing the most advanced Russian-made combat aircraft.

The Azerbaijani delegation was presented with briefings on the characteristics, combat capabilities, armament of combat aircraft, as well as the production, operation, and maintenance of air assets.

The Russian side, in turn, expressed its readiness to deliver combat aircraft to our country in a quantity that meets the needs of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

Azerbaijani military pilots have performed practical flights on MiG-35 aircraft at Russian military airbases.

