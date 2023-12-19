Azerbaijan Air Force’s UAV units perform training flights (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan approved by the Defense Minister, unmanned aerial vehicle units (UAV) of the Azerbaijan Air Force carried out training flights, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The UAV crews fulfilled the tasks on aerial reconnaissance along the specified routed, determination of imaginary enemy's ground target coordinates, and their destruction by precise airstrikes, as well as other activities.

During the flights, all the assigned tasks were successfully accomplished.

News.Az