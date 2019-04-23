Azerbaijan Airlines in-flight magazine receives prestigious “National Heritage” award

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines in-flight magazine received the “National Heritage” award of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture for its merits in the promotion of Azerbaija

The award was handed out at the presentation of the book “Stone Guards” of the IRS series, prepared by the IRS Publishing House, and was timed to the International Day for Monuments and Sites.

Azerbaijan Airlines in-flight magazine has been publishing since 2007. Over this period, articles acquainting domestic and foreign readers with Azerbaijan’s history, culture, traditions and sights, have been published on the magazine. The magazine, which is published once every two months, is distributed free of charge on all domestic and international flights of AZAL.

In December 2018, Azerbaijan Airlines in-flight magazine was awarded the prestigious “Russia’s Golden Pegasus” award of the International Guild of Professional Photographers.

News.Az

News.Az