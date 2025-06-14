Azerbaijan Airlines increases frequency of flights on select routes

Additional flights have already been scheduled en route Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku due to high demand, News.Az reports.

During the long weekend holiday period in June, their number will be further raised — up to 12 flights on certain days. If demand continues to grow, even more additional flights may be added. In total, more than 430 flights, including both scheduled and additional ones, are planned to Nakhchivan during June.

Additional flights en route Baku–Istanbul–Baku are scheduled for June 26 and 29, increasing the total number of daily flights to 3.

Starting from July 2, the airline is expanding its flight program to Central Asia. Flights to Tashkent will be performed on Tuesdays, to Almaty on Wednesdays, and to Astana on Thursdays — with six flights per week for each destination.

AZAL recommends that passengers plan their trips in advance. Tickets can be purchased through the official website at www.azal.az, via the mobile app, or from accredited travel agencies.