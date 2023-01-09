Azerbaijan Airlines launches Baku-Almaty flights in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the development of the flight program, the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start operating flights from Baku to Almaty, the largest city of Kazakhstan, in March 2023, the air carrier's pres service told News.Az.

Thus, starting from 17 March, AZAL plans to launch Baku-Almaty-Baku flights with frequency of two flights per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

A full flight schedule is available on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az). Tickets can be purchased on the website of Azerbaijan Airlines, via mobile app, as well as through the accredited agencies of the Airline.

Only those categories of passengers who are allowed to fly under the current restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be accepted on the flights.

Citizens of Azerbaijan travelling to Kazakhstan can familiarize themselves with the rules for entering the country at the following link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-kazakhstan.

Rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found at the following link:

https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan

It should be noted that Buta Airways, which is part of AZAL CJSC, currently operates flights on the Baku-Aktau-Baku route three times a week.

News.Az