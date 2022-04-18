Azerbaijan Airlines launches flights from Baku to Prague

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start operating flights to the capital of the Czech Republic - Prague within the summer schedule of 2022, the air carrier’s press service told News.Az.

The air carrier will operate flights on the Baku-Prague-Baku route twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays. The first flight will be operated on June 17.

Air tickets for these and other flights of AZAL can be purchased on the official website of the airline www.azal.az, as well as in accredited agencies of the air carrier.

Passengers who meet the indicated conditions of carriage and who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for transportation on these flights.

Before the flight, all passengers planning to travel to the Czech Republic are advised to study the rules in force in this country https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-czechia.

Information on the rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found in detail at the link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan.

News.Az