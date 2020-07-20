Azerbaijan Airlines launches special flights to Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from July 17, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan will start to perform special flights on the Baku-Berlin-Baku route. Flights will be operated once per week until August 28 (on Fridays).

Tickets will be sold subject to special conditions.

Passengers holding permanent or temporary residence in Germany (including students) as well as citizens of the EU countries can fly by the Baku-Berlin flights.

Citizens of Azerbaijan and other states holding permit for permanent residence in the Republic of Azerbaijan are allowed on the Berlin-Baku flights.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline (www.azal.az).

When purchasing economy class tickets, Azerbaijani students studying abroad can take advantage of a 30% discount. The procedure for obtaining discounts on the website can be found at https://youtu.be/HylsY0m9cEM using the example of the Istanbul-Baku flight.

To recap, only passengers tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed to board the flights. The following is the list of laboratories accredited by the Management Union of the Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) where passengers can be tested for COVID-19 without a doctor’s referral:

- Referans Clinical Laboratory Centre;

- Leyla Medical Centre;

- Memorial Clinic;

- Bona Dea International Hospital;

- Inci Laboratories;

- Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections;

- Caspian International Hospital;

- UltraLab.

If 48 hours before departure passengers are issued certificates being in compliance with the requirements of Germany (https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Transport/BMG_Merkblatt_Reisende_Tab.html) or are tested negative at laboratory upon arrival, they won’t have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers in Germany and other EU member states must pass the COVID-19 test at one of the medical facilities of their country of stay properly accredited and authorized to conduct the above test. Information on these medical institutions located in Germany is available at the following website (https://www.meinbdl.de/coronavirus) and the relevant information about EU member states can be obtained on the website of the formal structures of these countries.

As previously reported, on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules will apply both at the airport of departure and arrival and on board the aircraft. “Azerbaijan Airlines” prepared a video instruction available at https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U.

News.Az

News.Az