Azerbaijan Airlines says 'external impact' caused Embraer 190 crash

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced that the crash of the Embraer 190 in the Kazakh city of Aktau may have been caused by external physical and technical interference.

In its announcement, AZAL confirmed that, based on the initial findings of the investigation into Flight J2-8243, and in coordination with the State Civil Aviation Agency of Azerbaijan, it has decided to suspend flights to Russian cities, News.Az reports.The airline emphasized that this precautionary measure is also aimed at addressing potential flight safety concerns.

