Azerbaijan Airlines’ Supervisory Board holds first meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC was held, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies said on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev.

The members of the Supervisory Board, President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov and other members of the AZAL Board attended the meeting.

“AZAL, a big regional air carrier and one of the leaders of the aviation community of the CIS countries, plays a special role in the development of the country's economy,” Nabiyev said.

The minister stressed that the Azerbaijani economy entered a new stage of reforms under the leadership of the president.

"At this stage, one of the main tasks facing us is to increase financial and economic stability of big state-owned companies, further strengthen control over their income and expenses and improve the management by the state legal entities," Nabiyev added.

“The main task of the Supervisory Board is to take measures to improve and further develop the activity of the country's aviation industry,” the minister said.

"We will work to improve management in accordance with the modern standards of corporate governance," the minister stressed.

In turn, president of AZAL made a speech on topical issues of the company’s activity.

“The steps envisaged for adoption to ensure the fulfillment of tasks arising from the decrees and orders of the president of Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting,” the ministry said.

News.Az