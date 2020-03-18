Azerbaijan Airlines to extend bonus points expiration date for AZAL-Miles members

+ ↺ − 16 px

Given the current situation with the rapid spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 and subsequent restriction of flights on most destinations, Azerbaijan Airlines will extend its AZAL-Miles loyalty program participants' bonus points expiration date at least until the end of this year.

Participants of the program, whose points should have expired this year, will be able to use them until 1 January 2021. This rule applies to both travel points that are exchanged for airline tickets and status points of elite Gold and Platinum levels.

A notification will also be sent to all members individually by email.

"AZAL-Miles" - is loyalty program created for frequent flyers of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC. Members can earn miles for each flight operated by AZAL and Buta Airways, and then exchange them for AZAL reward tickets or for upgrading the service level. Having earned a sufficient number of status points, Gold and Platinum members can enjoy additional benefits as access to airport business lounges, additional baggage allowance, etc. For more information, please visit the airline's website: www.miles.azal.az. Questions regarding the AZAL-Miles program can be directed to Customer Support at azalmiles@azal.az or via form on the website.

