Azerbaijan Airlines to increase frequency of flights operated from Baku to Tel Aviv

Azerbaijan Airlines is increasing the frequency of flights performed from Baku to Tel Aviv.

Thus, in addition to the flights to be operated on Sundays (starting from July 11), another weekly flight will be added to the schedule from July 22 which will be performed on Thursdays.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as in the Airline's accredited agencies. Passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

According to the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Israeli citizens can travel to Azerbaijan, subject to the provision of:

- a certificate proving that a passenger has had a full course of COVID-19 vaccine (COVID-passport), or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19;

- a certificate of negative PCR test result for COVID-19 issued within 72 hours before departure.

When entering Azerbaijan by air, Israeli citizens under 18 years old can provide only a certificate of negative PCR test result; no certificates are required for children under one year of age.

Azerbaijani citizens planning to travel in this direction must check their right to enter the territory of Israel. The entry requirements for Israel during COVID-19 pandemic are presented on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-israel.

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is available on the Airline's official website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics.

When traveling from Tel Aviv to Baku, you can take COVID-19 test at any state-accredited clinic or laboratory. It is desirable to have QR code embedded on a certificate with negative PCR test result confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up formalities at the airport.

Passengers traveling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.

