Azerbaijan Airlines to launch Baku-Astana flights

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will open flights from the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku to Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, the air carrier's press service told News.Az.

Thus, starting from March 16, the airline will start operating flights en route Baku-Astana-Baku.

Flights on the route will be operated twice a week. Flights from Baku to Astana will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays, and back on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The full flight schedule is available on the Airline's official website - www.azal.az. You can purchase air tickets on the carrier's website, as well as in accredited airline agencies.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Kazakhstan can familiarize with the rules of entry to this country at the following link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-kazakhstan.

The rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found at the link:

https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan.

Starting from March 17, AZAL also launches flights from Baku to another major city of Kazakhstan – Almaty (twice a week). Currently, Buta Airways, a part of AZAL CJSC, operates flights en route Baku-Aktau-Baku (three times a week).

News.Az