Azerbaijan Airlines to operate Baku-Doha flights

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) is launching flights from Baku to Doha, adding another direction to the route network, News.Az reports citing the air carrier’s press service.

The first flight en route Baku-Doha-Baku will be performed on December 10.

Flights in this direction will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline - www.azal.az, AZAL’s ticket offices, accredited agencies, or via mobile application.

