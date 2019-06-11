Azerbaijan Airlines to operate flights from Baku to Delhi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from June 25, AZAL will launch regular and charter flights from Baku to one of the largest cities in India - Delhi.

AZAL flights will be operated once a week on Tuesdays on Boeing-757 aircraft with economy and business class configurations. Starting the autumn of this year, the number of flights will be increased to twice a week.

The flights will be carried out via Terminal 1, Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Delhi is called the "capital of the seven empires". It combines the unique architecture of the East, different cultures, sights and unique Indian cuisine. Modern and colonial buildings, shopping centers, parks, entertainment for all tastes, theaters, as well as magnificent ancient mosques and mausoleums are concentrated in the modern suburb of Delhi - New Delhi.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

