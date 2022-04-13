Azerbaijan Airlines to resume Baku-Berlin flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) resume flights between Baku and Berlin from May 29, the air carrier's press service told News.Az.

Thus, special flights en route Baku-Berlin-Baku will be operated by the airline twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Flight tickets for these and other flights performed by AZAL can be booked on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as at the air carrier's accredited agencies.

Only passengers who meet the specified conditions of carriage and who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Before flying, all passengers planning to travel to Germany are recommended to familiarize themselves with the rules and restrictions being in force in that country. The relevant information is published on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-germany.

Information on the rules for entering Azerbaijan can be found at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan.

