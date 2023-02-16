Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Airlines to resume flights to Paris

This spring, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) resumes flights from Baku to Paris, the capital of France, News.Az reports.

The schedule provides for flights from Baku to Paris and back with a frequency of 2 times a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays. The first flight is scheduled for May 9.

To learn more about the flight schedule please visit the official website of the airline - www.azal.az.

It is also possible to purchase tickets via AZAL mobile app.


