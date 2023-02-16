Azerbaijan Airlines to resume flights to Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

This spring, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) resumes flights from Baku to Paris, the capital of France, News.Az reports.

The schedule provides for flights from Baku to Paris and back with a frequency of 2 times a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays. The first flight is scheduled for May 9.

To learn more about the flight schedule please visit the official website of the airline - www.azal.az.

It is also possible to purchase tickets via AZAL mobile app.

News.Az