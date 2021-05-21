Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Airlines to start flying to Turkey’s Bodrum and Dalaman

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan Airlines to start flying to Turkey’s Bodrum and Dalaman

Starting from June 25, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (“AZAL”) shall launch special flights from Baku to the resort towns of Turkey - Bodrum and Dalaman.

Flights in the Baku-Bodrum-Baku direction will be operated daily. Flights to Dalaman from Heydar Aliyev International Airport and back will be operated three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Note that the Airline also operates flights to another resort city of Turkey - Antalya.

The flight tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as in the Airline's accredited agencies.

Note that only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Bodrum and Baku-Dalaman flights should:

Passengers traveling on Bodrum-Baku and Dalaman-Baku flights should:

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers of both directions should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      