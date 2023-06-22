Azerbaijan, Albania discuss cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhaçka, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats. They hailed mutual support within the international organizations.

FM Bayramov informed his counterpart about the current state of the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in the post-conflict period and the status of negotiations on a peace treaty.

The parties also exchanged views on energy cooperation, prospects for bilateral trade and economic relations, regional security as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az