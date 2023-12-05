Azerbaijan, Albania mull energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Albanian Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties hailed the evolving state of relations between Azerbaijan and Albania.

The two stressed the important role of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan in ensuring energy security and fostering the development of Albania as a gas transit country. They exchanged views on the gasification of the Albanian city of Korca, the supply of crude oil and cooperation in other potential areas.

The sides also discussed issues related to the establishment of a Joint Intergovernmental Commission under the Azerbaijan-Albania Working Group on Economic, Industrial and Technological Cooperation and the holding of the Commission's meeting in Baku.

News.Az