Azerbaijan, Algeria hold political consultations

The first meeting of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, and the Algerian delegation by Lounès Magramane, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for expanding the existing friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

They highlighted the importance of diversification of economic and trade relations, development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as intensification of high-level reciprocal visits.

The meeting also discussed prospects for cooperation in education, culture, tourism, healthcare and a number of other fields. They emphasized that the establishment of the Joint Economic Commission with the participation of the relevant institutions of the two countries would give impetus to the development of bilateral relations in relevant areas.

The sides hailed the current level of contacts within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as exchanged views on regional and international political processes.

