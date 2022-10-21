Azerbaijan, Algeria lift visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has approved the “Agreement between Azerbaijan and Algeria on mutual abolition of visa requirements for those who hold diplomatic and service passports, News.Az reports.

The draft law "On the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the exemption of persons holding diplomatic and service passports from the reciprocal visa requirements” was included in the agenda of the Parliament’s October 21 plenary session.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az