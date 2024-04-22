Azerbaijan, Algeria mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, April 22, marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry made a post on its X account on this occasion, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “On this day, 30 years ago, diplomatic relations were established with our friend and partner Algeria! Congratulations to our Algerian friends on this special occasion!”

News.Az