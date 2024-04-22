Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Algeria mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

Today, April 22, marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry made a post on its X account on this occasion, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “On this day, 30 years ago, diplomatic relations were established with our friend and partner Algeria! Congratulations to our Algerian friends on this special occasion!”

