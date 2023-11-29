Azerbaijan, Algeria mull prospects for expansion of cooperation in many areas

Azerbaijan, Algeria mull prospects for expansion of cooperation in many areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday met with visiting Secretary General of Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Lounes Magramane.

The parties discussed the prospects for expansion of the existing friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue, consultation mechanisms, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and mutual high-level visits, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

They also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in energy, agricultural, humanitarian, health, and other spheres, as well as on cooperation in regional and multilateral formats.

It was highlighted that the ideas put forward by Azerbaijan during its leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement had an essential influence on the movement's resurgence.

Algeria's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council was emphasized, as was the significance of improving collaboration within international institutions.

During the meeting, the Algerian side learned about Azerbaijan's history of aggression and Azerbaijan's post-conflict objective of achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region.

The parties discussed new areas of cooperation and other regional topics of mutual relevance during the meeting.

News.Az