Azerbaijan: All pharmacies, stores to be closed in some cities at weekend

All pharmacy institutions and stores will be closed in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran cities and Absheron district at the weekend amid strengthened quarantine regime, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remarks at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on June 4.

According to him, state bodied will work until 14:00 on Friday.

“Citizens should not take this as a holiday. On weekends, all pharmaceutical facilities and markets will be closed. There is no panic among citizens. Today and tomorrow, citizens have enough time to buy the necessary needs,” he added.

Bayramli added that such weekend restrictions may apply for several weeks.

