Azerbaijan allocates $200,000 to UNRWA

Given the fact that Azerbaijan always stands by the Palestinian people in difficult times and remains loyal to Islamic solidarity, the assistance in the amount of $200,000 was allocated in October 2018 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East – UNRWA, which is currently facing financial difficulties, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

UNRWA was established in 1948 with the aim of providing humanitarian aid and social services to over five million Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.

UNRWA’s budget deficit in 2018 has posed a serious risk to the normal functioning of the organization and the sustainability of its programs. In this regard, the international community is conducting a variety of campaigns in support of UNRWA, and some countries are taking measures to further assist this organization.

