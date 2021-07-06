Azerbaijan allocates funds to liquidate damage caused to private and state-owned enterprises following Armenian aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 6 on additional measures in connection with the elimination of damage caused to the vehicles belonging to civilians and the state, business entities as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

In accordance with the document, 5.4 million manat ($3.2 million) is allocated to the Ministry of Economy to eliminate the damage caused to the vehicles belonging to civilians and the state, business entities as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

News.Az

News.Az