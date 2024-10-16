Azerbaijan allocates nearly $1.8 billion for revival of its liberated areas in 2024

In the first nine months of 2024, the Azerbaijani government allocated approximately 3.14 billion manats ($1.84 billion) for the reconstruction and restoration of the country’s liberated territories, according to the Finance Ministry.

This amount represents 64.6% of the total 4.86 billion manats ($2.85 billion) designated for this purpose in the state budget for 2024, News.Az reports.The allocated funds were disbursed based on cash order documents submitted by the relevant organizations for specific projects.Additionally, the financing for state capital investment expenses reached 1.73 billion manats ($1.01 billion), accounting for 61.4% of this year’s allocated expenses and reflecting an 8.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

